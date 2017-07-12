Qualifying starts today in Orleans Parish and all eyes are on the mayor’s race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Qualifying starts today and there are several seats up for grabs, but the mayor's race is garnering the most attention Wednesday.

So far, four candidates have officially announced their plans to run for mayor.

City councilwoman Latoya Cantrell, former civil district judge Michael Bagneris, former municipal court judge Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Frank Scurlock.

Cantrell tells WGNO news her most pressing issue will be to focus on crime and infrastructure. She also spoke to the importance of housing and availability.

State senator Karen Carter Peterson and state representative Walter Leger, both released statements saying after deep consideration, they will not run.

Also on the ballot, the race for sheriff, coroner and several councilmember positions are up for grabs, among additional seats in Orleans Parish.

Voters can head to the polls for the statewide-municipal election on October 14th.

Qualifying runs through Friday.