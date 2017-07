× OPSO inmate dies after seizure

NEW ORLEANS – An inmate died this afternoon after suffering a seizure at the Orleans Parish jail.

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Philip Stelly said the inmate was pronounced dead shortly after noon after being taken to a hospital.

The inmate suffered the seizure earlier today at the jail.

The inmate’s name is being withheld until family members can be notified, according to the OPSO.

No further details have been released.

