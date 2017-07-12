× NOPD looking for 13-year-old runaway, 22-year-old man she met on social media

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen with a 22-year-old man she met on social media.

Aniya Davis was last seen at 1:40 a.m. on July 12, when Rigoberto Usher picked up the teen in a white Dodge Charger with Louisiana license plate number WVC908, according to the NOPD.

Davis’ guardian did not approve of Davis leaving with Usher, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Aniya Davis or Rigoberto Usher please contact Third District officers at 504-658-6030.

UPDATE: The NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for Rigoberto Usher for simple kidnapping.