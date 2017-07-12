× NOPD arrests woman after she stabs her boyfriend with a ‘rat tail comb’

NEW ORLEANS – A 29-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated battery after stabbing her boyfriend with a comb during a domestic dispute.

Ashley Dorsey stabbed her 25-year-old boyfriend with a “rat tail comb” just before 8 p.m. on July 11, according to the NOPD.

The couple were arguing in a home in the 3600 block of Hamburg Street when the stabbing occurred.

Dorsey left the scene after the incident, but officers caught up to her about two hours later and arrested her, according to the NOPD.

The victim was treated on the scene.