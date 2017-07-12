× NOPD: 24-year-old arrested for kidnapping 13-year-old he met online

NEW ORLEANS – The 24-year-old wanted for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl he met online has been arrested.

According to NOPD, Rigoberto Usher surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on one count of simple kidnapping.

The 13-year-old’s mother told police that her daughter was last seen about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, when Usher picked up the girl without permission from her mother.

The teenager has been returned to her family.