No golf clubs needed, just don’t forget your FEET when you tee off here

LAPLACE, La - Out on one Louisiana golf course, you can leave your clubs at the clubhouse,

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says, just don't forget your feet.

This is FootGolf at Riverlands Golf and Country Club in Laplace, Louisiana.

You can now play FootGolf here. It's a new course for a sport that's been around only about sixteen years.

Wild Bill asks Josh Alt, who's gotten to be a FootGolf expert, "can you actually get a hole in one when you play foot golf?"

Josh says, "I've have a hole in one several times."

The game is played with a soccer ball. And you just kick your way down the fair way at the golf course. Louisiana has six golf courses where you can now play FootGolf.

Wild Bill says to FootGolf player Bill Bennett, "if you like golf and your eye sight is not what it used to be, is this the game for you?"

Bill Bennett says, "this is the game for you because you don't have to look as hard to see the ball and the hole."

The hole is about two feet wide. It's still the same ratio as a regular golf ball is to a regular golf hole.

It's not just a game for the guys.

Wild Bill runs into Trey Romaguera and his brothers. Trey is thirteen. His brother Michael is ten. And Gabe is seven.

Wild Bill asks Trey, "is it okay to yell 'goal!' when you get the ball in the hole?"

Trey says, "no because you have to be quiet and respect everybody else out on the foot golf course."