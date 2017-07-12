× Mitch Landrieu’s cousin Kenneth Landrieu convicted of aggravated assault

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s first cousin Kenneth Landrieu has been convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm, a felony.

A six person jury found Kenneth Landrieu guilty shortly after midnight on July 12 in a trial presided over by Criminal District Judge Byron C. William.

The charges stemmed from a road rage incident in 2015 after Kenneth Landrieu pulled a gun on a motorist he said cut him off on Magazine Street in the Garden District.

The other driver said Kenneth Landrieu also allegedly threatened to arrest him several times. He said Landrieu was wearing a brass colored, star-shaped badge.

Landrieu was arrested days later after officers tracked him down through his license plate.

The aggravated assault conviction carries with it a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

Sentencing in this case is set for today.