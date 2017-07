× Man caught sneaking into Tiger Stadium with prostitute

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested for sneaking into Tiger Stadium with a prostitute.

The LSU police department caught 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton and the prostitute sneaking into the stadium on July 10, according to our partner station WBRZ.

The duo used a mechanical ladder to access the stadium, according to WBRZ.

Hamilton admitted to soliciting the prostitute and has been charged with unauthorized entry into a place of business in addition to the solicitation charge.