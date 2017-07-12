Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ice Cream Pints!

A pint of ice cream technically contains four servings…. but let’s be honest, it’s all-to-easy to polish off the entire pint. And stats can range from 150 calories to nearly 1400 calories per pint, so it pays to check the label closely. In today’s Get the Skinny with Molly, we’ve got her top picks and worst bets, plus a few new options you may be seeing on shelves.
Nutrition Facts per ½ cup serving
LOVE IT!
All of the ‘Love it’ picks are low sugar with the added boost of 3-5 grams protein per serving
- 60-90 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 13-16 grams carbs – 5-7 grams sugar – 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include milk, cream, eggs, erythritol, milk protein concentrate, organic cane sugar, stevia…
Arctic Zero Fit Frozen Dessert
- 37 calories – 0 sat fat – 7 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar – 3 grams protein
- Whey protein is first ingredient after water; sweetened with cane sugar and monkfruit
Breyers Delights {coming soon to stores}
- 65-80 calories – 1 -1.5 gram sat fat – 16 grams carb – 5 grams sugar – 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include skim milk, soluble corn fiber, erythritol, milk protein concentrate, sugar, vegetable gums, stevia…
LIKE IT!
So Delicious No Sugar Added Coconut Milk Frozen Dessert
- 120 calories – 9 grams sat fat – 18 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar – 1 gram protein
- Made with coconut milk; sweetened with erythritol instead of sugar
Blue Bell Ice Cream
- 160-180 calories – 5 grams sat fat – 18 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar – 3-4 grams protein
- Ingredients include milk, cream, sugar, skim milk, high fructose corn syrup, gums,…
HATE IT!
Blue Bell No Sugar Added
- 90 calories – 2 grams sat fat – 15 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 4 grams protein
- Ingredients include milk, skim milk, cream, sorbitol, acesulfame potassium, sucralose
Talenti gelato {labeled as “vegetarian” | “better ingredients make happy spoons”}
- 240 calories – 7 grams sat fat – 32 grams carbs – 29 grams sugar – 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include milk, sugar, cream, eggs, coconut oil, dextrose
Ben & Jerry’s
- 280-290 calories – 8-9 grams sat fat – 27-38 grams carbs – 22-32 grams sugar – 4 grams protein
- Ingredients include cream, skim milk, liquid sugar, coconut oil, butter, egg yolks…
Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy
- 280-290 calories – 8-9 grams sat fat – 27-38 grams carbs – 22-32 grams sugar – 4 grams protein
- Ingredients include almond milk, liquid sugar, coconut oil, sugar, corn syrup solids, wheat flour…
Haagen-Dazs
- 340 calories – 10 grams sat fat – 26 grams carbs – 23 grams sugar – 7 grams protein
- Ingredients include cream, skim milk, cane sugar, egg yolks…
Haagen-Dazs Sorbet
- 150 calories – 0 sat fat – 38 grams carbs – 37 grams sugar – 0 protein
- Ingredients include water, sugar, fruit puree…
