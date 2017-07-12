× Get the Skinny: Ice Cream Remix | Frozen Favorites, Made-Over

Ice cream is one of the most crave-worthy treats around, especially during these hot summer months. And with more low-calorie, all-natural brands and flavors showing up on shelves, it’s easier than ever to make-over some of our favorite ice cream-centered indulgences so they’re legitimately nutritious, guilt-free, and oh-so-delicious. In today’s Get the Skinny with Molly, we’ve got 3 super-simple frozen treats you’ll want to try, immediately.

Ice Cream S’mores | ¼ cup Smore’s Halo Top Ice Cream sandwiched between two Carr’s 100% whole wheat “cookie” crackers

A simple but striking dessert to finish off a dinner with friends – or make a batch ahead and have as a weeknight sweet treat. Tip: Make ahead and freeze for an hour, so the “cookie” is chilled, as well.

Per serving: 100 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 1.7 grams saturated fat, 127 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 1.7 grams fiber, 4.7 grams sugar, 3 grams added sugar, 2.2 grams protein.

##

Advertisement

Milkshake with a Twist | One cup Cookies & Cream Halo Top plus 1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk and 1 scoop protein powder (e.g. Designer Whey Natural Vanilla), add ice & blend.

With 28 grams of protein, this milkshake can pull double-duty as a post-workout recovery drink or a nighttime snack for kid, athletes, or anyone looking to add extra protein-rich calories

Per serving: 270 calories, 8 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 365 mg sodium, 35 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 14 grams sugar (less than teaspoon added sugar), 28.5 grams protein.

Advertisement

##

Affogato | ½ cup scoop of Salted Caramel Halo Top with a shot of hot espresso pour-over

It’s a fancy way to have both your espresso and your ice cream. And it’s crazy-low in calories but still super-rich and decadent.

Per serving: 80 calories, 2 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 115 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar (less than teaspoon added sugar), 5 grams protein.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD