Drone racing coming to the West Bank

AVONDALE, LA — Drone racing is beginning to attract bigger audiences and is even getting time on major networks like ESPN.

This weekend, the MultiGP Drone Racing league will bring a competition to Jefferson Parish. The league is hosting similar regional events around the country with the winners going to its national championship in Reno in September. In all, the league boasts 18,000 registered pilots around the world.

Racers use drones that can fly as speeds exceeding 80 mph. Each drone has a camera on board, and the pilots wear goggles that allow them to only see what the drone sees as they maneuver through a race course with various gates and obstacles.

This weekend’s regional event will be at the New Orleans Model Aviation Club’s facility, also known as Kelly Field, on the West Bank.

The New Orleans area already has a collection of rising pilots including Cain Madere from Hahnville. Madere has already won multiple competitions and has appeared on the drone racing coverage of networks like ESPN.

Saturday, the pilots will be allowed to spend the day making practice runs. Racing begins Sunday morning at 9:15 with a winner crowned during an awards ceremony schedule for 3:00 the same day.