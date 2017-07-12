× Child shot inside New Orleans East apartment

New Orleans, La.- The NOPD is investigating the shooting of a child inside an apartment in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Officers got the call of a child shot shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Neighbors say that it appears that child was hit by a bullet that was fired outside of the apartment but traveled through an exterior wall of the apartment.

Several shell casings could be seen outside the apartment.

Police say that the child was hit in the leg.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.