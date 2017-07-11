Yes, dogs get massages, too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Massages can give humans a relaxing day at the spa or help with an injury or surgery. Did you know that dogs can use a massage for the very same reasons?

Tuesday, July 11th is National Dog Massage Day, and the Metairie Small Animal Hospital offered free, 10-minute massages for pet owners.

Yes, it sounds crazy, but dog massages can increase circulation in your dog, maintain muscle tone, help relieve stiffness and joint comfort, and help the animal recover after surgery or injuries.

The messages last less than the average massage session, ranging from 10 to 20 minutes. The increased circulation from a full session massage is the equivalent of a 30-minute walk.

Becki Francis works at the Metairie Small Animal Hospital, and she's certified in pet massage therapy, in addition to having a bachelor's degree in animal science. She's willing to take appointments from pet owners, and all you have to do is schedule an appointment and make sure your animal is up to date on shots.

You can email Becki or call (504)835-4266.