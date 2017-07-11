Would you eat it? Trash Treats!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Sometimes, things in the Twist Test Kitchen don't go as planned, but this might be Test Kitchen Taylor's greatest creation! Trash Treats are delicious and so easy and fun to make. Susy and LBJ both said that this recipe was a home run.

Trash Treats

3 tbsp butter

1 bag marshmallows

2 tbsp peanut butter

4 cups potato chips

2 cups of pretzels

1/4 cup m&ms

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Grease a 9" x 9" pan with cooking spray.

In a large pot over low heat, melt butter.

Add marshmallows and stir until smooth.

Add peanut butter and stir to combine.

Turn off the heat and quickly stir in crushed chips and pretzels.

Using a spatula or wax paper, press mixture into pan.

Sprinkle with M&M's. Drizzle with melted chocolate.

Let chocolate cool and harden before serving.