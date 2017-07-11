× Will he or won’t he – Mayor Sidney Torres?

NEW ORLEANS — In an exclusive interview tonight, businessman and CNBC-TV star Sidney Torres IV says he is seriously considering making the leap from millionaire investor to mayor of New Orleans.

“I’m sick right now,” Torres told me in a phone interview. “(The decision) is very difficult because I love this city so much.”

On the one hand, Torres says he already has hired a “strategist” and assembled a team to run his potential mayoral campaign. Yet he also has assembled a second team — to help him craft an announcement that he will not be running.

And he insists that he is sitting on the fence, exploring every possible pro and con of a decision that could be a “life-changer.”

Running for mayor — and winning — could mean four years of wading through arcane city regulations, mind-boggling bureaucratic red tape and dicey political squabbles, all while making decisions that a fickle public might, or might not, appreciate.

But in a sense, Torres’ experience in the private sector up to this point may have made him just the right candidate for public service — at just the right time.

Some of his accomplishments (real estate renovator, Bahamian resort developer and owner, investment capitalist, CNBC reality TV star) have given him wealth and fame. But two of his successes in particular have endeared him to many New Orleanians: IV Waste, the trash collection company that cleaned up the French Quarter after Hurricane Katrina, and his French Quarter Task Force, which adds manpower and high tech equipment to help an understaffed NOPD fight crime in the Quarter.

In the last couple of years, Torres has emerged on the public scene as a man of the people who gets things done.

“Some people have plans,” he says, “I execute. That’s my deal.”

And he’s confident. Torres says political polling shows it’s “obvious that (he’d) make the runoff” in a potential mayoral race if he decides to run.

Torres says he’s talking almost minute-by-minute to dozens of friends and election experts, both local and national, weighing the merits of a run, but he says he won’t make up his mind until some time on Friday, the last day of the mayoral qualifying period.

He says three parts of his psyche must be in agreement on that decision. His “heart and mind” are telling him to go for it, but his “gut” — says maybe.

Pundits have predicted upwards of a dozen candidates on the ballot for mayor, but so far only four have formally announced their intention to run: City Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell, former Civil District Judge Michael Bagneris, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Frank Scurlock.

Qualifying starts Wednesday (July 12) and ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday (July 14).