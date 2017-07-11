Wild Bill & an Australian Cockroach pose for All American Pet Photo Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's All American Pet Photo Day.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood poses with the closest thing he's got to a pet. Wild Bill strikes a pose with one of the cockroaches from the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium in New Orleans.

As for this special day, July 11, here's why it's special according to the day's website:

ALL AMERICAN PET PHOTO DAY

All American Pet Photo Day is observed annually on July 11th. Charge your camera and be prepared to take adorable pictures of your pets! Whether they are four-legged furry kind or come from more serpentine of the animal species, click away. Fishes and birds, pigs and equine, canine and feline should all get in line for their favorite pose. If they are friends, take a few snapshots of them together! On All American Pet Photo Day, every pet gets included.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Dress them up, take them to the park, set them in a chair, put them on a fancy pillow or whatever your imagination creates for a special photograph of your loved ones. Post on social media using #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay.

As for the cockroaches at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, one man knows them by name.

Advertisement

His name is Zack Lemann. Zack's on a mission to find friends for all the cockroaches that roam the Insectarium.

He's got them from all over the world. It's an international gathering of cockroaches for the entire world to take a peak at.