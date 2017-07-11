× Walt Leger decides not to run for Mayor of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – State Representative Walt Leger has decided not to run for Mayor of New Orleans.

Leger, who represents District 91 in the Louisiana State Legislature, where he also serves as Speaker Pro Tempore, said in a press release that he has chosen to stay put for the time being.

“Over the course of the last year, I have been encouraged by many to offer myself up for service as mayor of New Orleans,” Leger said. “While I deeply considered it and am humbled by the tremendous support of family, friends and constituents, I have decided not to become a candidate for mayor.”

While Leger said becoming the Mayor of New Orleans would present an “amazing opportunity,” adding that he is certain that a “path to victory is was clear.”

“However, my public service has never been about titles or jumping to the next best thing,” he said. “Rather, I remain focused on working hard, studying issues, and relentlessly pursuing policy initiatives in a professional, reasonable and bipartisan manner.”

Leger said he wants to continue working on a state level to help the city and the state prosper.

“I will continue on this path in my current role as legislator and keep tackling the challenges facing our city and state through common sense solutions,” he said. “‘To everything there is a season,’ and at this time, my focus is on working with the Governor and my colleagues in the legislature to help bring about a brighter future for everyone in New Orleans and across Louisiana.”