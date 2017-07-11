Qualifying for Orleans Parish elections starts Wednesday, all eyes on mayor’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Formal qualifying for several positions in Orleans Parish gets underway tomorrow, but the mayoral race seems to be what everyone is talking about.

This time around, there are a lot of possibilities on the table.

Pundits predict up to a dozen qualified candidates, but so far, there are just four candidates who have officially announced their plans to run for mayor.

City Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell, former Civil District Judge Michael Bagneris, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet, and businessman Frank Scurlock have all thrown their hats into the ring.

Recent polls place city Councilwoman Cantrell in the lead, but there's no way to know the official outcome until voters head to the polls.

Also on the ballot are the races for sheriff, coroner, and several council member positions.

Voters can head to the polls for the statewide-municipal election on October 14.

Qualifying starts Wednesday and runs through Friday.