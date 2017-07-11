× Pot, Ecstasy, gun confiscated during N.O. East traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers found marijuana, Ecstasy, a loaded handgun, and 22 round of ammunition after a man acted suspiciously during a traffic stop yesterday.

Two detectives pulled over a gray Infinity that did not have a properly displayed license plate on Curran Boulevard around 5 p.m. on July 10, according to the NOPD.

One of the car’s four occupants, 24-year-old Darrell Brazile, drew the attention of the detectives when he began to behave suspiciously during the traffic stop.

The detectives found marijuana and Ecstasy pills when the patted down Brazile, and they found the loaded 9mm handgun and an extended clip in Brazile’s backpack, according to the NOPD.

Brazile faces charges for carrying a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana and Ecstasy, according to the NOPD.

The driver of the car was cited for the improperly displayed license plate and released along with the other occupants of the Infinity.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.