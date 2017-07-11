× NOPD looking for man suspected of aggravated assault, domestic abuse

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man in connection to a domestic dispute in New Orleans East.

Twenty-three-year-old Iren Paul was involved in an argument on July 5 in the 10100 block of Curran Boulevard when things escalated to aggravated assault and domestic abuse, according to the NOPD.

During the argument, Paul strangled the victim before pulling out a gun and pressing it against the victim’s head.

Paul faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and acts of domestic abuse in connection with this incident, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Iren Paul is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.