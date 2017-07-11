× Marine plane that crashed in Miss. was carrying Special Forces

NEW ORLEANS – The Marine Corps transport aircraft that crashed over rural Mississippi yesterday was carrying members of the Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command.

Six Marines and one Navy Sailor from MARSOC were on board the plane when it went down, and they are among those presumed dead, according to a statement from the MARSOC public affairs office.

The soldiers were participating in pre-deployment training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, and were all based at Camp Lejeune with the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire MARSOC family at this time,” said the MARSOC chief of staff. “The incredible demands of this dangerous and demanding calling forge some of the tightest unit and family bonds found in the U.S. military. This loss impacts us all.”

The names of the victims are being withheld until family members can be notified.