Man beaten with pistol, investigation nets two arrests

THIBODAUX, LA — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after a man was beaten with a pistol. One of the suspects is accused of the attack. The second suspect faces charges in connection with the gun that deputies say was used.

According to deputies, the attack happened on July 6 at an apartment building on Winder Road in Thibodaux.

Deputies say 28-year-old Brandon Coler got into an argument with another man and began beating him with a pistol. At one point, deputies say the two began to fight over the gun and a single shot was fired which hit the windshield of a car. The sound of the gunshot prompted neighbors to call the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they were able to determine that Coler was responsible for the attack and they obtained a search warrant for his residence. They say they found Coler at the apartment and a 27-year-old woman named Emily Lemmon. They say both have criminal records and had outstanding warrants on drug charges.

At the apartment, deputies also say they were able to find the weapon that was used to beat the man. They say it was reported stolen in 2012.

Along with the outstanding drug charges, Coler was booked with aggravated second degree battery as well as illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lemmon was booked with the outstanding drug charges as well as the same firearms charges as Coler. His bond was set at $160,000. Lemmon’s bond was set at $65,000.

At last word, the victim was treated at a hospital for head injuries.