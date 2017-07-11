× JPSO looking for man who robbed Smoothie King at knifepoint

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who held up a Smoothie King location on Jefferson Highway at knifepoint.

A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked into the Smoothie King at 1201 Jefferson Highway around 4:30 p.m. on July 10, brandished a knife, and demanded money, according to the JPSO.

A Smoothie King employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the armed man left without causing any injuries.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30’s, approximately 5’10” tall, and as weighs approximately 145 pounds, according to the JPSO.

Anyone recognizing this suspect is asked to call our Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.