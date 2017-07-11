× JPSO: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Smoothie King armed robbery

JEFFERSON, La. — Deputies in Jefferson Parish have identified the man who allegedly robbed a Smoothie King restaurant on Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon.

Ronald Terrebonne, 36, is wanted for armed robbery.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne walked into the Smoothie King at 1201 Jefferson Highway around 4:30 p.m. July 10, brandished a knife, and demanded money, according to the JPSO.

A Smoothie King employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the armed man left without causing any injuries.

Anyone with information on Terrebonne’s whereabouts is asked to call 504-319-4393.