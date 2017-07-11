× Cookin’ with Nino: Red Beans and Rice Burgers

Red Beans and Rice Burgers

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked red kidney beans or 1 (15 ounce) can red kidney beans, rinsed

1/2cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup finely chopped celery

¼ cup finely chopped bell pepper

¼ cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs

1 clove garlic, minced

1 oz Green onion chopped

2 tablespoons snipped fresh parsley

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¾ cup cooked white or brown rice

1 loaf French bread, split and toasted

Light mayonnaise

Instructions:

Caramelize the Onion, Bell Pepper, Celery, and Garlic in the vegetable oil. Place the Rice, and Red Beans in the food processor, and pulse until smooth. Fold the Caramelized vegetables, Bread crumbs, Green Onion, & Parsley into the Rice & Bean mixture. Shape the bean mixture into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Preheat a large, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add patties to pan or skillet. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until heated through, turning patties once.

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.