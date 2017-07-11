A new spin on an old classic, check out “dive-in” movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The W French Quarter is putting a new spin on an old classic. The free "Dive-In" movie night is a summer spin-off of old drive-in movies. Guests and locals are invited to swim in the pool while watching a throwback movie in the courtyard as a nod to Throwback Thursday, #tbt.

This year they are honoring the fabulous Julia Roberts by airing her films the second Thursday of every month.

"The actress is turning 50 this summer and we thought it would be a great way to honor her," said Monique Cooling of the W hotel.

You must be 21 or older to enter, the event starts at 6:30 and the movies begin as soon as it gets dark!