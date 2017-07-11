× 8,000 without power on the West Bank

MARRERO – Approximately 8,000 people are without power on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.

The outages are concentrated in along the Westbank Expressway in Marrero from around Barataria Boulevard down to Avenue B in Westwego.

Just over 8,000 customers are without power, according to outage maps provided by Entergy.

There has been no word on the cause of the widespread outage, but heavy weather has been moving through the area all afternoon.

Stay tuned to WGNO for updates on this developing story.