Waiter at Antoine’s celebrates 50 years at restaurant

NEW ORLEANS – Sixty-six-year-old Sterling Constant has been serving guests at Antoine’s in the French Quarter for the past 50 years.

On Sunday, Antoine’s threw a 50th anniversary celebration for the popular waiter.

Constant started his career in the kitchen when he was just 16, eventually becoming a waiter.

In his 50 year tenure, he’s had the opportunity to wait on such guests as Bob Hope, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kevin Costner.

When asked how much longer he’d be a waiter at Antoine’s before retiring, Constant said, “As long as I’m still healthy, I will continue to work.”

Constant said the biggest tip he’s ever received over the years was $2,000.

Many family and friends from near and far came to Sterling’s 50th celebration.