VIDEO: Suspect sought for afternoon armed robbery in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. -- Slidell Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who robbed American Cash Advance Monday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Monday (July 10), Slidell Police received a 911 call about an armed robbery that had just occurred near the busy intersection of Gause Boulevard and Lakewood Drive.

Witnesses say a white male entered American Cash Advance, brandished a black pistol and demanded cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, ran down Lakewood Drive, and then turned right onto Florida Avenue.

It is believed the suspect may have gotten into a vehicle, which may have been parked on Florida Avenue.

Slidell Police are looking for a possible witness, who was driving a red Jeep on Lakewood Drive at the time of the robbery. It is believed this person may have seen the suspect as he ran onto Florida Avenue.

The suspect is described to be a white male in his mid to late 30s, approximately 5’9” tall, average build, dark brown curly hair, and had old acne scars on his face.

If you have any information about this robbery, or know the possible witness in the red Jeep, please call Detective Nick Knight at 985-646-4351 or nknight@slidellpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.