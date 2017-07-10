× Undercover operation nabs woman named Dong for giving ‘erotic massages’

MANDEVILLE – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 53-year-old woman named Liwei Dong for giving “erotic massages” at a Mandeville massage parlor.

Dong, who lives in Kenner but works in Mandeville, has been charged with prostitution by massage.

Working undercover, agents with the St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force joined Homeland Security investigators looking into illegal activities at the Chinese Massage Parlor in Sunshine Plaza in Mandeville.

Authorities clamped down on Dong on July 7 after receiving numerous reports of illegal activity at the business.

Dong is a native of China, but has been living in the United States legally, according to the STPSO.

The Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy will be notified of Dong’s activities and arrest, according to the STPSO.