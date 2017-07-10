× Treme to lose water pressure on Tuesday and Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS – Residents of the historic Treme neighborhood will lose water pressure at the beginning of this week.

The Sewerage and Water Board says water pressure will be down for the Treme-Lafitte area on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The water pressure drop will occur while Hard Rock Construction Company works to install a new tie-in water line, according to the S&WB.

Lafitte Street from N. Gayoso to N. Tonti Streets, Toulouse Street from N. Broad to N. Dorgenois Streets, N. Dorgenois Street from Toulouse to St. Phillip Streets, N. White Street from Toulouse Street to Lafitte Avenue, and N. Dupre Street from Toulouse Street to Lafitte Avenue will all be affected.