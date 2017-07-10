× Tori Amos coming to New Orleans Nov. 14, can’t wait to get a po-boy

NEW ORLEANS – Tori Amos will bring her fall tour to the Mahalia Jackson Theater on November 14, and she can’t wait to return to New Orleans.

Amos announced a North American tour in support of her new album Native Invader in a Facebook Live video posted to her Facebook page on July 10.

The singer-songwriter will kick off the tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on October 24, before going on to make stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

Amos couldn’t contain her excitement about returning to New Orleans, and specifically to one well-known Poydras Street sandwich shop.

“We’re going to New Orleans this time!” an ecstatic Amos says in the video. “Yay Mother’s po-boy! Bring it on! Yay!”

The Native Invader album will debut on September 8.

Locally, tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Amos is working with Ticketmaster to create a Verified Fan platform designed to level the playing field for optimal access.

For more information, visit mahaliajacksontheater.com, toriamos.com, or facebook.com/MahaliaNOLA and Twitter (@MahaliaNOLA).

Watch Amos’s full Facebook Live tour announcement below: