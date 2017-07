× SWAT roll shuts down several blocks of Houma Blvd. in Metairie

METAIRIE – A SWAT team has shut down several blocks of Houma Boulevard in Metairie this morning.

Houma Boulevard between Lenora Street and West Metairie Avenue will be closed until further notice while SWAT team members are active in the area, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No further details are available.

