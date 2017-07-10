× Several La. beaches under bacteria advisory

NEW ORLEANS — There are 12 beaches in Louisiana that are under an advisory because of high levels of a bacteria that is prevalent in warmer months and can cause infection.

According to the state Department of Health and Hospitals’ Beach Monitoring program website, of the 12 under advisory, two are in the New Orleans metro area — Fontainebleau State Park and Elmer’s Island.

LDH analyzes the beach water for enterococci bacteria. These bacteria represent those commonly found in sewage pollution, and which could cause disease, infections or rashes. These analyses are performed on a weekly basis from April 1 through October 31.

When levels are high, you can still go in the water, but people with weak immune systems or open wounds are at a higher risk of contracting an infection. For most people, however, the risk is low.