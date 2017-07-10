Quidditch anyone? Just like Harry Potter, the New Orleans Curse is ready to play ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Curse is ready to play ball.

And they game they play is the same game Harry Potter plays. It's Quidditch.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at Tulane University where the Curse is practicing for a Quidditch match with the Austin Outlaws.

Don't know much about Quidditch?

From the US Quidditch organization:

Quidditch is a mixed gender contact sport with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball, and tag. A quidditch team is made up of seven athletes who play with brooms between their legs at all times. While the game can appear chaotic to the casual observer, once familiar with the basic rules, quidditch is an exciting sport to watch and even more exciting to play.

Three chasers score goals worth 10 points each with a volleyball called the quaffle. They advance the ball down the field by running with it, passing it to teammates, or kicking it. Each team has a keeper who defends the goal hoops. Two beaters use dodgeballs called bludgers to disrupt the flow of the game by “knocking out” other players. Any player hit by a bludger is out of play until they touch their own goals. Each team also has a seeker who tries to catch the snitch. The snitch is a ball attached to the waistband of the snitch runner, a neutral athlete in a yellow uniform who uses any means to avoid capture. The snitch is worth 30 points and its capture ends the game. If the score is tied after the snitch catch, the game proceeds into overtime.

During play, players are forbidden from taking certain actions, or fouls. Players who commit fouls face different consequences depending on the severity of the offense. A back to hoops foul indicates that a player must stop and return to their hoops, as though knocked out. A yellow card indicates that a player must spend one minute in the penalty box. A red card indicates that a player is barred from the rest of the game.