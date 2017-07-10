× Orgeron talks Key, Gators at SEC media days

The LSU Tigers may be without pass rush specialist Arden Key for the season opener September 2nd against BYU in Houston.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said Key will definitely not be available for the start of fall practice due to off season shoulder surgery.

Here’s what Orgeron told WGNO Sports at SEC media days in Hoover, Alabama.

LSU will play 5 SEC road games in 2017, after the Florida game, postponed in October, was moved to Baton Rouge a month later. LSU will play Florida in Gainesville the next two years.

The 2016 game was scheduled for Gainesville but was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew. LSU offered to play on Sunday or Monday instead of Saturday, but Florida decided to postpone.

For 2017, the Gators made an unusual move. Florida named LSU as its homecoming game October 7th.

LSU also plays at Alabama, at Tennessee, at Ole Miss, and at Mississippi State.