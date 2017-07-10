× NOPD looking for woman who threatened victim with gun, wooden sticks

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who attacked a female victim with two wooden sticks after threatening her with a gun.

Twenty-two-year-old Beaunca Caldwell damaged another woman’s car windows after a brief argument in the 6800 block of Tara Lane on July 8, according to the NOPD.

Caldwell left the scene but soon returned with a handgun, which she pointed at the victim and threatened her.

After those armed threats, Caldwell then left again, only to return armed with two wooden sticks that she used in attempt to strike the victim, according to the NOPD.

Caldwell is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, simple assault, simple criminal damage, and additional outstanding warrants, according to the NOPD.

Caldwell is 5’4” tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Beaunca Caldwell, please contact a Seventh District Detective at (504) 658-6070.