NOPD looking for man who punched one roommate, slashed a second

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who attacked his roommates with a knife.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Lee Paul got into an argument with his roommates around midnight on July 9, according to the NOPD.

Paul struck one roommate in the head before pulling out a knife and threatening her.

He then turned on his other roommate, slashing him on the right arm before fleeing.

The man who was slashed received a deep laceration on his arm, according to the NOPD.

Paul is 5’10” tall and weighs 187 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated battery, simple battery, and aggravated assault.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact a First District detective at (504) 658-6010, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.