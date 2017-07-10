× NOPD identifies suspect in Entergy theft that led to power outage

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say they’re looking for Rickey Telsede in connection with the theft of wire from an Entergy substation.

According to police, on June 29, an Entergy worker noticed a hole that had been cut in the fence surrounding the substation which is located in the 1800 block of Julia Street.

Police say the worker also discovered three to five feet of iron and copper wire was missing from 21 breaker boxes, 20 tower legs, and three transformers at the substation.

The theft of the wire led to a power outage across a chunk of New Orleans as Entergy worked to make repairs.

Detectives released video surveillance from the substation that they say shows someone at the scene, early in the morning, on the day of the theft as well as over a series of days leading up to it.

In a written statement announcing the suspect’s name, police say they received an anonymous tip that the theft was the work of a homeless man who was living in a lot near the substation. They say they used additional information to name Telsede as the culprit.

If you can help police find Telsede, call the NOPD’s First District station at 504658-6010 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.