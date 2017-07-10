× NOPD finds stolen gun, pot inside car after Chef Menteur incident

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested two men for pulling a gun on a fellow motorist in New Orleans East over the weekend.

Police say 24-year-old Eugene Johnson and 28-year-old Jerry Weber were stopped at the intersection of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway when they pointed a stolen handgun at the victim around 12:20 a.m. on July 9.

A responding officer located the duo’s black Nissan Sentra shortly after the incident, and found a stolen handgun with 12 live rounds and marijuana inside the car.

Johnson and Weber have been charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana.

If you have any information about the incident contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.