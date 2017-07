× NOFD Battles early morning fire in the Bywater

New Orleans, La.– The New Orleans Fire Department was called to an early morning fire in the back of a home, near the intersection of St. Ferdinand and Royal Streets.

Firefighters say that the fire started in a shed behind the home and quickly spread to a second shed, causing a second alarm to be called.

All people in the home were able to escape without injury and the fire was brought under control around 4:30 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.