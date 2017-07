Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Panda! He's a 3-month-old "baby panther" that loves a good chin scratch. He was found living on the streets with other young kittens, but he decided to renounce his street cat name in order to find a loving home. Panda and all other cats and kittens are available for $20 until the end of July at the LASPCA and include their spay/neuter surgery, vaccines and a microchip!

Click here for more information about Panda.

Click here for more information about the LA SPCA.