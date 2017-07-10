× Jefferson Parish Library to host Adult Spelling Bee

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Library is looking for a few good spellers for its fifth annual Adult Spelling Bee.

The event will take place at the East Bank Regional Library at 7 p.m. on July 19.

Registration is not required, and the event is free and open to the public, according to the library.

Individual competitors advance with each word spelled correctly and are eliminated at the first misspelled word, according to the library.

The event began in 2013 with 20 competitors and has grown every year since, according to the library.

For more information, contact Adult Programming manager Chris Smith at 504-889-8143 or wcsmith@jplibrary.net.