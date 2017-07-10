× Jay-Z to bring 4:44 Tour to Smoothie King Center on Nov. 9

NEW ORLEANS – Jay-Z will bring his 4:44 Tour to the Smoothie King Center on November 9.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m., according to the Live Nation website.

The November show will start at 8 p.m., according to Live Nation.

Jay-Z released his most recent hit album “4:44” on June 30, kicking things off with a one-week run exclusively on the iconic rapper and businessman’s Tidal streaming service.

The album was quickly certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America based on the number of times it was streamed.