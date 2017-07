× Etling: new and improved? Tigers say so

LSU quarterback Danny Elting had offseason back surgery. Apparently, a repaired back has led to more zip on his throws. So, said LSU wide receiver DJ Chark at SEC media days in Hoover, Alabama.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he hears good things about Etling, but he is not allowed to watch. He explained.

In 2016, Etling completed 59.5 percent of his throws, 11 for touchdowns. He was intercepted 5 times.

Ed Orgeron said the senior is the starting quarterback heading into fall camp.