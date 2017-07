× NOPD Investigates weekend double shooting in Algiers Point

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that left one woman dead and another female victim injured over the weekend.

The shooting happened in Algiers Point, in the 800 block of Vallete Street.

Police have reason to believe the two women were fighting and that’s what led to shots being fired.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the other woman was taken to the hospital.

No word on her condition as of Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.