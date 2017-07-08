Legendary New Orleans TV and radio host steps away from the microphone

Robinette left the TV station in 1990, but returned to the airwaves on WWL Radio in 2005, just a few months before Hurricane Katrina. His broadcasts from the radio station in the crippled city became a lifeline for displaced locals– and a way for public officials to vent their frustration about the slow pace of the city’s recovery. One of Robinette’s most memorable interviews was with former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, who infamously complained on-air about lack of help from the federal government.

Now, Robinette says he’s stepping away from broadcasting– for good. He’s “putting down the microphone,” he says, “and picking up the paint brushes. “Robinette began painting as a hobby, and today he’s a successful portrait artist, painting commissions worth thousands of dollars (robinettestudios.com). He painted the official poster- a collector’s item- for the 2011 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

In announcing his retirement, Robinette calls painting his first “passion,” but he will be sorely missed by his former colleagues in broadcasting.

“It’s a tough decision for Garland; a sad one for us” said Chris Claus, the radio station’s General Manager. Program Director, Diane Newman, said she “will always be grateful for Garland’s intellect, integrity and true love of the game. He gave it all every day.”

Robinette still marvels at the career he began as a Vietnam veteran, with no formal training in broadcasting.

“Never did I think a boy from the swamps with little education could travel the world, meet presidents, kings, movie stars and see places I had only read and dreamed about,” Robinette writes.

“If we do come back to this world for multiple lifetimes, I think I’m in trouble because I’ve used up all my luck in this one.”