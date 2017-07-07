× Washington Parish volunteer firefighter killed while driving to house fire

MT. HERMON, La. — A volunteer firefighter in Washington Parish was killed Thursday evening while responding to a house fire in the Mt. Hermon area.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ronda Varnado, 54, of Franklinton, was driving a fully loaded water truck to the scene.

Near the intersection of Mt. Pisgah Road and Burch Road, the truck appears to have left the roadway and tipped over, sliding several yards before striking an embankment. At that point, the water tank appears to have come loose and crashed into the truck cab, killing Varnado.

“This is a tragedy which affects not only the Varnado family but also the entire Washington Parish volunteer firefighter community,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “Our volunteer firefighters do an excellent job providing fire response throughout the parish and are to be commended for their dedication and service to the citizens of our parish. I ask our entire citizenry to join with me in prayer for all who have been affected.”

The accident is still under investigation, although impairment is not considered to have been a factor in the accident.