Two arrested for beating elderly man in road rage incident

SLIDELL, La. — Two men were arrested in Slidell Thursday morning for reportedly beating a 73-year-old Slidell man in a road rage incident.

According to Slidell Police, officers responded to a fight just before noon near the intersection of Reine Avenue and Old Spanish Trail.

The caller told police that two young men were beating an elderly man, who was still inside of his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Brett McCraney of Slidell and 26-year-old Adonis Young of New Orleans hiding in a nearby house.

Officers found the disoriented elderly victim nearby with severe injuries.

McCraney claimed he and Young were walking across Reine Avenue when the 73-year-old man, almost hit them with his car.

McCraney and Young started yelling at the elderly man. The man pulled over to the side of the road, which McCraney and Young took as a sign of aggression.

McCraney told officers he “felt like he had to defend his territory” and “show him what was up”.

McCraney began to beat the man as he was still seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Young went to the passenger-side of the vehicle, opened the door, and also began to hit the elderly man.

The 73-year-old man was taken to a local Slidell hospital, but due to his severe facial injuries, he had to be takento University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The victim was unable to remember any of the details involving the incident.

“This is a heinous act,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says. “There is no excuse or explanation that can justify the actions of these two men. We will work closely with the district attorney’s office to ensure this case is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

McCraney and Young were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and second-degree battery. They could face higher penalties because of the victim’s age.