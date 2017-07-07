× Teen arrested for accidental shooting death of 14-year-old in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — A 16-year-old has admitted to accidentally firing the shot that killed a 14-year-old in Harvey Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators initially thought that the accidental shooting death of 14-year-old Trenen Robinson was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the 16-year-old admitted in a second interview with detectives that he was the one who shot the gun.

He said he was in an upstairs bedroom with Robinson and asked if he could handle the gun. While holding it, he accidentally fired a single round, hitting Robinson in the abdomen.

The 16-year-old said he lied about the shooting because he was afraid.

He has been booked into the Riverdale Detention Center on a negligent homicide charge.